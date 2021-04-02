Southland Celebrates World Autism Awareness Day By Wearing Blue

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People across the Southland and the globe wore blue Friday to #LightItUpBlue and #LightUpWithKindness for World Autism Awareness Day.

Join us today by wearing something blue to create a more inclusive place for people with autism.#LightItUpBlue and #LightUpWithKindness



Learn more about autism at https://t.co/dGaWeSjHXf pic.twitter.com/z43TqeZyFR — City of Los Angeles (@LACity) April 2, 2021

April is Autism Awareness Month which is used a time to shine a light on a developmental disorder that affects about one in every 54 children according to the CDC.

Children with autism can face a variety of challenges like difficulty communicating.

CBSLA is proud to be supporting the effort for a greater understanding and acceptance of autism.

Learn more about autism at autismspeaks.org.