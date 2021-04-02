Watch CBS News

Southland Celebrates World Autism Awareness Day By Wearing Blue

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People across the Southland and the globe wore blue Friday to #LightItUpBlue and #LightUpWithKindness for World Autism Awareness Day.

April is Autism Awareness Month which is used a time to shine a light on a developmental disorder that affects about one in every 54 children according to the CDC.

Children with autism can face a variety of challenges like difficulty communicating.

Learn more about autism at autismspeaks.org.

