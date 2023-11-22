Authorities step up patrols to fight retail crime ahead of Thanksgiving

State and local law enforcement beefed up patrols ahead of Thanksgiving to hopefully deter any retail crimes this holiday season.

"The criminals who are tempted to engage in retail theft and believe this is an easy score — the deck is stacked against you," California Highway Patrol commissioner Sean Duryee said.

Locally, Assistant Sheriff Holly Francisco from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said deputies will target the whole "criminal chain," starting from the thieves all the way down to the getaway drivers and fences.

"We're not only focusing on individuals that are committing the thefts, but we're going after the criminal chain; which is the getaway drivers and those selling the items whether it's online or in person," said Francisco.

This weekend, a group of 17 suspects ransacked through a Watts Nike store, throwing shoe boxes into industrial-sized trash bags and ripping clothes off the racks before getting away in five separate cars. The group consisted of four female and 13 male suspects between the ages of 15 and 20, all of whom were wearing medical masks or some material covering their faces.

A detective investigating the case said this is the 29th time the store has been robbed.

Residents were initially excited to see the investment in their community.

"We never had this kind of investment in the community," said resident Ana Quintanilla. "We don't have to drive so far out to fine a Nike store."

However, the string of robberies devastated many.

"I just think it's sad," said resident Marc Mitchell. "It's sad that this is what it's come to."