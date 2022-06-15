Authorities seize nearly a dozen firearms, pounds of narcotics stemming from overdose investigation

Authorities investigating a fatal drug overdose in Thousand Oaks arrested a man wanted in connection with supplying the substances to the victims.

Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies investigating the May 16 incident were able to discern that the victim was sold the narcotics by a Hollywood man, 67-year-old Richard Bulik.

A convicted felon, Bulik was arrested on Tuesday after investigators serving a search warrant on his residence in Hollywood, where they found several pounds of narcotics and nearly a dozen firearms.

In all, they seized seven ounces of cocaine, six ounces of methamphetamine, two ounces of heroin and 10 grams of fentanyl, along with several hundred pills. They also confiscated 11 firearms, including an SKS style assault rifle.

He was arrested on several charges including possession of a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance, possession for sale of a dangerous drug, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

Bulik was being held on $50,000 bail at Ventura County Jail and was set to be arraigned Thursday.