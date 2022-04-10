Authorities seeking suspect who fled from scene of fatal hit-and-run in Santa Ana

Santa Ana Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene of a multi-vehicle collision Saturday morning, after multiple reports of a collision at the intersection of Main Street and 14th Street were made.

Officers arriving to the scene found two vehicles involved in the incident, one of which was abandoned with the engine engulfed in flames.

The other vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado, was occupied by one person who was reported to be dead at the scene.

The abandoned vehicle is a 2021 Dodge Charger, which authorities learned was traveling at a high rate of speed when it collided with the driver of the Colorado.

Investigators have learned that the suspect supposedly fled the scene of foot before entering a red SUV. He has been described as Hispanic, between 30 and 35 years old, standing about 5'6" and weighing around 200 pounds.

Anyone with information was urged to contact investigators at (714) 245-8217.