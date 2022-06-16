Authorities seeking public help in locating hit-and-run driver in Simi Valley

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in Simi Valley on Monday.

The driver of a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler struck a bicyclist at around 3: 30 p.m. while in a parking lot on 1464 Madera Road before driving away from the scene.

They were last seen driving northbound on Madera Rd. towards Bonita Drive.

Simi Valley Police Department

The bicyclist sustained minor injuries from the incident, now classified as a felony hit-and-run by Simi Valley Police Department investigators.

According to SVPD, the driver, a White female in her 30s or 40s with brown hair was behind the wheel of the Jeep. She was wearing a blue spaghetti-strap top at the time and is considered to be of thin build.

The Jeep, which sports a black hardtop, also has an inoperable taillight on the rear passenger's side.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Royce at (805) 583-6950.