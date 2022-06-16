Watch CBS News
Authorities seeking public help in locating hit-and-run driver in Simi Valley

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating the suspect wanted in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred in Simi Valley on Monday. 

The driver of a red, four-door Jeep Wrangler struck a bicyclist at around 3: 30 p.m. while in a parking lot on 1464 Madera Road before driving away from the scene. 

They were last seen driving northbound on Madera Rd. towards Bonita Drive.

simi-hit.jpg
Simi Valley Police Department

The bicyclist sustained minor injuries from the incident, now classified as a felony hit-and-run by Simi Valley Police Department investigators. 

According to SVPD, the driver, a White female in her 30s or 40s with brown hair was behind the wheel of the Jeep. She was wearing a blue spaghetti-strap top at the time and is considered to be of thin build. 

The Jeep, which sports a black hardtop, also has an inoperable taillight on the rear passenger's side. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Royce at (805) 583-6950.

First published on June 16, 2022 / 6:03 AM

