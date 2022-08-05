Watch CBS News
Authorities seeking help locating missing El Cajon couple in their 80s

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a missing octogenarian couple from El Cajon. 

California Highway Patrol officers issued a Silver Alert after the couple, 86-year-old Phillip Lopez and 82-year-old Frances Lopez were last seen at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, while driving their silver 2001 Lexus ES300 with the license plate 4KDT368. 

Phillip Lopez is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. 

Frances Lopez is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. 

The Silver Alert was issued on behalf of El Cajon Police Department. 

Anyone with information about the Lopezes or knows of their whereabouts was asked to call 911

First published on August 5, 2022 / 7:08 AM

