Authorities seeking additional victims of Santa Monica man connected to potential string of sexual assaults

Santa Monica police are searching for additional victims who may have been assaulted by an Ohio man in recent weeks.

Anthony Barrett Santa Monica Police Department

Anthony Barrett, 29-years-old, recently moved to the Santa Monica area in June 2022, according to police. They detailed that he was arrested on Aug. 5 in connection to a crime on June 28, when he groped a woman, grabbing her buttocks, before fleeing from the area.

He has since been charged for sexual battery and failure to register as a sex offender.

Since Barrett has been in the area for several months now, police believe that Barrett, who frequents both Santa Monica and Downtown Los Angeles, may have committed additional acts of sexual assault.

They're asking anyone who was a victim, or who knows someone affected by Barrett to contact Detective Brian Spencer at (310) 458-8420 or Sergeant Chad Goowin at (310) 458-8931.