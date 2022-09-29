Watch CBS News
Authorities seek to identify group of shoplifters in Valencia

Authorities are searching for a group of suspects involved in a shoplifting in Valencia. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident occurred at a store located inside of the Valencia Town Center on Valencia Boulevard.

The group of five entered a store and attempted to take items out when they were contacted by the store's loss prevention officers. They left the store without anything, until moments later, when they ran back in and grabbed a number of items before running from the area on foot. 

Deputies released a series of photos of all five suspects running from the area. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (661) 287-5665.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 9:01 PM

