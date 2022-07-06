Authorities searching lake outside of SoFi Stadium after reports of body in the water
Authorities were searching for a possible body inside of the lake outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood early Wednesday morning.
After receiving reports of someone in the water just after 6 a.m., both Los Angeles County Fire Department and Inglewood Police Department units rushed to the scene.
There was no description of the person who was reportedly in the water.
As of 7:30 a.m., no one had been found.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
