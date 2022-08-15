Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for suspect involved in fatal shooting stemming from street racing event

Authorities are searching for the gunman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred during a street racing event Sunday evening. 

The crime scene littered with evidence markers.  CBSLA

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting located on Mettler Avenue at around 11:55 p.m., where they found evidence of a street race and the victim of a shooting. 

According to deputies, the victim, a Hispanic male between 15 and 20 years old, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounce dead. 

Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related and were searching for a motive as well as additional information on the suspect. 

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who had information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 

