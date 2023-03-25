Authorities searching for missing 13-year-old girl from Pico Rivera

Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl from Pico Rivera, who was last seen on Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Annahi Tejeda, 13, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray-and-white pants, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department press release.

Tejeda was last seen just before midnight Wednesday evening in the 8900 block of Gallatin Road.

Anyone who has information on Tejeda's whereabouts was urged to contact deputies at (562) 949-2421.