Authorities searching for man who stole nearly $900 in alcohol from Target in Westlake Village
Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a man who stole nearly $900 worth of alcoholic beverages from the Target store located in Westlake Village in early-April.
According to a release from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the theft occurred at the department store located on Russell Ranch Road back on April 13 at around 11:20 a.m., when surveillance footage captured a man taking off which multiple bottles of alcohol in a cart without paying.
He was seen putting the stolen merchandise in the back of a silver sedan before driving away from the store.
Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (818) 878-1808.
