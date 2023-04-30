Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for man who stole nearly $900 in alcohol from Target in Westlake Village

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a man who stole nearly $900 worth of alcoholic beverages from the Target store located in Westlake Village in early-April. 

According to a release from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the theft occurred at the department store located on Russell Ranch Road back on April 13 at around 11:20 a.m., when surveillance footage captured a man taking off which multiple bottles of alcohol in a cart without paying. 

He was seen putting the stolen merchandise in the back of a silver sedan before driving away from the store. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (818) 878-1808.

