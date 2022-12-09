Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for man who flashed firearm inside The Abbey in West Hollywood

Tensions high after man seen flashing firearm at The Abbey in West Hollywood
Authorities are still searching for a man who reportedly flashed a firearm inside of a popular West Hollywood gay bar early Thursday morning. 

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to The Abbey Food & Bar, located on N. Robertson Boulevard a little after midnight after receiving reports that a person inside had been observed with a firearm. 

He had apparently been spotted by one of the bar's security guards as he attempted to hand the gun to someone else. 

Deputies believe that the suspect walked out of the establishment just about five minutes prior to their arrival. 

After viewing surveillance footage from inside of the bar, they did see a person armed with an object that appeared to be a firearm. 

The club was evacuated as deputies searched for the suspect. 

"We contacted multiple businesses around the area to give them a heads up, to let them know who we were looking for," said LASD Sergeant Joana Warren.

The incident drew a massive response from local law enforcement agencies, as units from Los Angeles and Beverly Hills Police Departments also responded to the call. 

