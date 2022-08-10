Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for 11-year-old boy missing from Compton

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

 Authorities Tuesday were searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Compton over the weekend.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Jose Daniel Bejar was last seen at 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 1100 block of East Peck Street.

He is described as a Hispanic boy who is 5-foot-1 and weighs 110 pounds. Jose has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and brown pants.

"His family is concerned with his well-being and asking for the public's help," the LASD said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

CBSLA Staff
First published on August 9, 2022 / 6:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

