Authorities respond to "terrorist threat" at Victorville fitness gym, a suspect and officer are taken to hospital
A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect were both transported to a hospital after an "altercation" happened between the two outside a Victorville fitness gym, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.
Around 11:20 a.m., deputies were called to a "terrorist threat" at the In-Shape Family Fitness gym in the 14000 block of Valley Center Drive.
When deputies arrived, a man exited the gym, and the altercation occurred.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.