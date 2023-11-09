Watch CBS News
Authorities respond to "terrorist threat" at Victorville fitness gym, a suspect and officer are taken to hospital

By KCAL-News Staff

A San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputy and a suspect were both transported to a hospital after an "altercation" happened between the two outside a Victorville fitness gym, according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department. 

Around 11:20 a.m., deputies were called to a "terrorist threat" at the In-Shape Family Fitness gym in the 14000 block of Valley Center Drive. 

When deputies arrived, a man exited the gym, and the altercation occurred.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 1:43 PM PST

