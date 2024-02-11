"Shooter is down" after reported shooting at Houston's Lakewood Church, sheriff says

HOUSTON - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at a Houston church Sunday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the reported shooting happened in the 3700 block of the Southwest Freeway, at Lakewood Church.

Gonzalez said on social media the "shooter is down;" however, he added that it does appear that deputies fired shots, rather that other agencies fired.

A earlier post from Lakewood Church on X said there was "an active situation involving shots fired" at the church.

There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene.

That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community. — Lakewood Church (@lakewoodchurch) February 11, 2024

The Houston Police Department said a family reunification area has been established in the Greenway Plaza area.

Lakewood Church, founded by Joel and Delores Osteen, is among the largest congregations in the country, averaging about 45,000 attendees per week, according to its website.

This is a developing story.