Authorities recover body in lake outside of SoFi Stadium

Search for body continues in lake outside of SoFi Stadium

Search for body continues in lake outside of SoFi Stadium

Search for body continues in lake outside of SoFi Stadium

Authorities were engaged in an hours-long search for a possible body inside of the lake outside of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood early Wednesday morning.

After receiving reports of someone in the water just after 6 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department, Inglewood Police Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department units rushed to the scene.

Special search-and-rescue teams joined a dive teams and lifeguards that were also called to aid in the search.

There was no description of the person who was reportedly in the water.

CBS reporters on the scene detailed that a Los Angeles County Coroner's van had been called to the scene, and witnessed them placing something into the back of the vehicle.

Mayor James Butts later confirmed that authorities recovered the body of a 45-year-old Hispanic man and said he entered the property from Century Boulevard.

Butts added Stadium security saw the man hop the fence to get to the lake but when they arrived the man had already walked to the middle of it. Authorities do not know why the man got into the water.

Rivers Lake, a manmade body of water connected to SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers, is reportedly about 15-feet deep and spans more than six acres. It holds a little more than 11 million gallons of water.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.