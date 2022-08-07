Watch CBS News
Authorities raid illegal cockfighting ring in Jurupa Valley

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

A cockfighting ring in Riverside County was shut down Friday night after authorities raided it. 

Riverside County Sheriffs Department deputies and Animal Services officers broke up the fighting ring just after midnight. 

The cockfighting was taking place on the 5900 block of Troth Street in Jurupa Valley.

Deputies found out about what was going after receiving reports of loud and large event.

Around 150 birds were involved in the cockfighting ring and more than 200 people were present at the ring when authorities arrived. 

Majority of the people at the scene fled immediately after authorities arrived.

One man claimed ownership to the 143 birds and was charged with misdemeanor for possession of fighting blades that were attached to the birds. 

Sheriff deputies and Animal Service officers "humanely euthanized" the birds, a process that lasted until 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Animal Services said that the birds were euthanized because they are not sustainable pets.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 2:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

