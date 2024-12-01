Authorities probe fatal overnight shooting in Vernon

An investigation was underway in the city of Vernon following a fatal overnight shooting.

The shooting unfolded around 1:06 a.m. in the 4900 block of Charter Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

When authorities arrived on scene, they located the male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive for the shooting was not known and authorities have not yet released suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477).