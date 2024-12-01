Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities probe fatal overnight shooting in Vernon

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

An investigation was underway in the city of Vernon following a fatal overnight shooting. 

The shooting unfolded around 1:06 a.m. in the 4900 block of Charter Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

When authorities arrived on scene, they located the male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. A motive for the shooting was not known and authorities have not yet released suspect information. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477). 

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.