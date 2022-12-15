Watch CBS News
Authorities look for missing Compton teen

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing 16-year-old teen in Compton.

Samiyra Laytice White, missing 16-year-old Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Samiyra Laytice White was last seen on Tuesday, December 13th in the 800 block of North Grandee Avenue around 11 p.m.

White suffers from anxiety and depression and it is unknown if she has her medications.

Authorities said she is Black, around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black braided hair and brown eyes. She also wears glasses, has a scar above left eye on her forehead, and possibly has a nose piercing.

Anyone who has seen her, please contact the the Compton Sheriff's at 310-605-6500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

