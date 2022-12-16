Watch CBS News
Authorities locate remains of three people in San Bernardino County; believed to be Riverside family possibly missing since July

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

Authorities have identified a set of remains belonging to a Nuevo man that was reported missing back in July. 

Deputies with San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Barstow Station were dispatched to a remote area near Kramer Junction back in November, when they located the remains of three different people. 

After investigation, detectives were able to determine that one set of the human remains was missing person, Enrique Saltos Gallegos. He was initially reported missing back in July. 

They also believe that the other sets of remains belong to two other people who were reported missing with Gallegos. 

"Tests are still being conducted on those remains and results have not been confirmed," deputies said in a press release. 

They have yet to identify a suspect in the investigation, disclosing that they have no additional leads in the case. 

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact homicide detective B. Chandler at (909) 890-4904. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

December 15, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

