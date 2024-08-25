Authorities investigating small plane crashes on back-to-back days in Santa Paula

Authorities are investigation small plane crashes on back-to-back days in Santa Paula.

The first crash happened Saturday afternoon near S. Largo Lane and W. Telegraph Road.

It's unclear what caused the plane, a single-engine Aviat Husky A-1C, to go down, but SkyCal flew over the scene where a small group of people could be seen near the aircraft.

It did not appear that the plane suffered much damage, but it was resting on its nose with the tail in the area in the sand of the Santa Clara River.

"A single-engine Aviat Husky A-1C landed in a dry riverbed in Fillmore, California, after the pilot reported engine issues around 5:30 p.m. local time on Saturday, Aug. 24," said a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. "Only the pilot was on board. The FAA will investigate."

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

Nearly 24 hours later, a second small plane crash was reported just after it took off from the Santa Paula Airport at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The crash, which happened for unknown reasons, left the pilot with critical injuries, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

A fire broke out upon impact, which firefighters were able to contain to just the plane.

"A single-engine Pitts S-1 crashed shortly after takeoff at Santa Paula Airport in California around 12:25 p.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 25. Only the pilot was on board," an FAA statement said. "The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."