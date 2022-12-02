Authorities investigating gas station robbery in Culver City
Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery at a gas station in Culver City.
The incident occurred late Wednesday evening at around 11:20 p.m. at the Chevron station located on Washington Place.
According to investigators, two suspects entered the store and confronted the store employee at gunpoint, demanding the money from the cash register.
The suspects fled from the store after receiving $200 from the register.
Police are now seeking public assistance in locating the suspects.
They have released detailed descriptions of the two suspects involved, disclosing that:
- Suspect #1 has been described as a male in his 20s standing around 5'07" with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with red accents, black pants, black mask and red and black slippers. He was also armed with black handgun.
- Suspect $2 has been described as a male in his 20s standing around 5'5" with a thin build.He wearing a light green hoodie, gray sweatpants, black beanie, blue surgical mask and black and blue shoes.
Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department Sergeant Edward Baskaron at (310) 253-6316.
