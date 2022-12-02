Authorities investigating gas station robbery in Culver City

Authorities are investigating a reported armed robbery at a gas station in Culver City.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening at around 11:20 p.m. at the Chevron station located on Washington Place.

According to investigators, two suspects entered the store and confronted the store employee at gunpoint, demanding the money from the cash register.

The suspects fled from the store after receiving $200 from the register.

PRESS RELEASE Armed Robbery at Chevron Gas Station - 11197 Washington Place On November 29th, 2022, at 11:20 pm, Culver City Police Officers received a call for service that an armed robbery had occurred at the Chevron gas station, located at 11197 Washington Place. The officers met with the victim, who was working as an employee at the gas station. The victim stated that the suspects entered the store, produced a semi-automatic handgun and demanded money from the cash register. After removing $200 from the cash register, the suspects fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer, Sergeant Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316. Suspect #1: Male, Black, 5’-07”, thin build, in his 20’s, wearing a black hoodie with red accents, black pants, black mask, red/black slippers. Armed with black handgun. Suspect #2: Male, Black, 5’-05”, thin build, in his 20’s, wearing a light green hoodie, gray sweatpants, black beanie, blue surgical mask, black/blue shoes. Weapon: Black semi-automatic handgun Property Taken: $200 US Currency Posted by Culver City Police Department on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Police are now seeking public assistance in locating the suspects.

They have released detailed descriptions of the two suspects involved, disclosing that:

Suspect #1 has been described as a male in his 20s standing around 5'07" with a thin build. He was wearing a black hoodie with red accents, black pants, black mask and red and black slippers. He was also armed with black handgun.

Suspect $2 has been described as a male in his 20s standing around 5'5" with a thin build.He wearing a light green hoodie, gray sweatpants, black beanie, blue surgical mask and black and blue shoes.

Anyone with any information or questions regarding this incident, please contact the Culver City Police Department Sergeant Edward Baskaron at (310) 253-6316.