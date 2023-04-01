Authorities investigating fatal shooting in Willowbrook

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Willowbrook on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 11700 block fo Holmes Avenue at around noon, after learning of a shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There was no information on his identity readily available.

Detectives did not provide information on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.