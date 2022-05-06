Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Los Angeles

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon left one man dead as authorities launched a homicide investigation.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on 113th Street and Main Street just after 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one man, said to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers detailed that a burgundy Cadillac SUV was seen fleeing from the area.

A motive in the shooting was not immediately known, and authorities were working to locate a suspect. 

First published on May 5, 2022 / 7:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

