Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Los Angeles

A shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon left one man dead as authorities launched a homicide investigation.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on 113th Street and Main Street just after 7:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one man, said to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers detailed that a burgundy Cadillac SUV was seen fleeing from the area.

A motive in the shooting was not immediately known, and authorities were working to locate a suspect.