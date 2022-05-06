Authorities investigating fatal shooting in South Los Angeles
A shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Thursday afternoon left one man dead as authorities launched a homicide investigation.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on 113th Street and Main Street just after 7:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found one man, said to be in his 20s, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers detailed that a burgundy Cadillac SUV was seen fleeing from the area.
A motive in the shooting was not immediately known, and authorities were working to locate a suspect.
