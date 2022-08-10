Authorities investigating car-to-car shooting in Sylmar
Authorities were investigating a car-to-car shooting in Sylmar early Wednesday morning.
The shooting was reported a little before 5:45 a.m. near Maclay Street.
Los Angeles Police Department officers investigating the incident learned that the suspect, driving a black sedan, fired four shots at the victim's vehicle before fleeing from the scene.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Authorities were unable to provide additional information on the suspect.
