Authorities investigate the death of an armed man shot by police in Canoga Park

Authorities are investigating the death of a man shot by Los Angeles Police officers in Canoga Park.

Around 12:55 a.m. officers responded to a call of an armed suspect in a pickup truck inside a shopping center parking lot at Variel Avenue and Sherman Way.

An LAPD spokesperson said the driver, a man in his 30s, had a gun and did not comply with the officers' verbal commands. A shooting took place, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

There was another person with the suspect who was killed, he was questioned and released.

This is a developing story.