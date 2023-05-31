Watch CBS News
Authorities investigate deadly shooting at club in Hollywood Hills

Shooting investigation in the Hollywood Hills
A man was shot and killed at a club in the Hollywood Hills near Universal Studios early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded around 4 a.m. to the 3300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard west of the Hollywood (101) Freeway where they found the victim.

No description was given of the victim or the possible suspect.

Cahuenga Boulevard is currently shutdown as the investigation continues and traffic could be impacted during the morning commute.

