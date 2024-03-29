Armed and dangerous suspects lead LA County deputies on high-speed pursuit

A pair of armed and dangerous suspects led Los Angeles County deputies on a high-speed pursuit Friday.

The driver weaved through traffic on the northbound I-710 Freeway near South Gate at more than 80 mph, sometimes reaching 100 mph.

The suspects exited the freeway in Compton near Alondra Boulevard. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department tracked them down to a gas station nearby.

They detained two suspects but several deputies were stationed outside the gas station.