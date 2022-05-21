Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities end pursuit of alleged murder suspect in Inland Empire; Comb 10 Freeway for evidence

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities close westbound 10 freeway after pursuit
Authorities close westbound 10 freeway after pursuit 00:58

Authorities were in pursuit of a reported murder suspect in the Inland Empire Friday evening. 

The pursuit reportedly began in San Bernardino before the suspect led authorities through Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga and Pomona via the westbound 10 Freeway. 

It wasn't immediately known what prompted San Bernardino area law enforcement to engage in pursuit with the suspect, who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado.

At around 9:55 p.m., the suspect yielded to pursuing officers near the Fairplex in Pomona. 

As authorities conducted an investigation, all lanes of the westbound 10 Freeway were closed to traffic until around 10:30 p.m., when one lanes was opened. 

First published on May 20, 2022 / 10:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.