Robbery suspect leads authorities on high-speed chase with baby in the back seat

A robbery suspect from Hawthorne led deputies and police on a high-speed chase while a baby sat in his car Wednesday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they were helping the Hawthorne Police Department track the suspects initially but eventually took over the pursuit.

While the chase started in Hawthrone, the driver led deputies and police into the West LA area.

The suspect recklessly evaded police, blowing through red lights at more than 60 mph and driving on the wrong side of the road during rush-hour traffic.

After winding through several dense streets around Culver City, the suspect drove into a dead end in a Blair Hills neighborhood. Deputies quickly blocked the only way out and exited their vehicles.

During the standoff, the driver grabbed a baby and placed it on his lap.

He exited the car with the baby while a woman exited the rear passenger seat.

Deputies placed both adults into handcuffs and cruisers. Deputies tried to comfort the infant.