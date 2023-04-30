Authorities identify man fatally shot near Hermosillo Park in Norwalk

Authorities have identified the man who was found shot near a bench at Hermosillo Park in Norwalk on Friday.

Jose Luis Tavarez, 55, was found suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper body near a park bench in the 11900 block of 162nd Street just before 4 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Witnesses saw several Hispanic suspects congregating near the bench where the victim was located," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in a statement. "After hearing the gunshots, witnesses saw the suspects run northbound through the park and out of view."

Detectives did not provide any further details on the incident.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.