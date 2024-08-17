Stolen vehicle suspects scatter after pursuit in South LA

Deputies are in pursuit of a suspect driving an allegedly stolen vehicle near South Los Angeles.

It's unclear what prompted the pursuit to start.

With SkyCal overhead, a massive trail of sparks could be seen flying behind the car, which appeared to be a white Kia.

The car continued to drive along westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway due to the blown tire before finally pulling over near the exit at Santa Fe Avenue, where three people got out and ran onto the embankment.

The suspects then scattered, running through buses and onto surface streets.

While deputies searched for the suspects, the car caught fire, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Firefighters reported to the scene to contain the flames, but the entire incident created a massive traffic snarl.

At around 8:20 p.m., deputies reported that all three suspects were located and taken into custody.