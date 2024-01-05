Man arrested in connection to sexual assault of young girl in Culver City

Man arrested in connection to a sexual assault in Culver City

Police arrested a man who is suspected of breaking into a home and sexually assault a child in Culver City.

A photo of the suspect being sought by police after he allegedly broke into a Culver City home and sexually assaulted a young girl. Culver City Police Department

Marcos Maldonado, 35, was arrested on Thursday and booked on suspicion of sexual assault, according to the Culver City Police Department. He is being held on a $1.2 million bail.

The assault happened on Dec. 2 between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. at a home in the Blair Hills community, police said. He then lingered in the home for hours before leaving the house on foot around 7 a.m., according to the Culver City Police Department.

Officers responded around 7:46 a.m. and searched the area for evidence but were unable to locate the suspect. They did however collect video footage from nearby surveillance cameras.

Authorities were able to track down Maldonado by DNA collected from the scene.

If anyone has more information on Maldonado, please contact contact Lieutenant Ryan Thompson at (310) 253-6302. You may also provide information by emailing tips@culvercity.org.