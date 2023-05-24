Authorities arrest in East LA kidnapping suspect, find abducted woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is looking into a possible kidnapping Monday evening as a woman attempting to board a bus in East LA appeared to be coerced into a car by a man with a gun.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 3800 block of east Third Street as a woman tried to board a Montebello Transit bus. Surveillance video shows the woman attempting to get on the bus when a man approached her from behind.

Photo of the man involved in the possible kidnapping. LASD

The bus driver and a passenger tried to help the woman, when the suspect broke a window on the bus and got a gun from a white, 4-door car, possibly a 2022 Honda Civic, nearby.

The man then pointed the gun at the bus driver and appeared to coerce the woman into his car and drove away with her.

Deputies said the Los Angeles Police Department arrested the suspect for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs Tuesday morning at around 6:30 a.m. Officers recovered a replica firearm that looked similar to the one used in the apparent kidnapping. Authorities identified him as 24-year-old Angel Flores.

Detectives found the victim unharmed shortly after arresting Flores. The woman said she was in a relationship with the man.

Flores has been arrested for kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon and vandalism.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has not pressed charges as of yet.

Any possible witnesses or anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau Tip Line, (562) 946-7893, East Los Angeles Sheriff Station, (323) 264-4151, or for anonymous tips, call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477, or on-line at www.p3tips.com.