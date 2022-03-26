Authorities arrest Anaheim man wanted for pair of unprovoked assaults

Anaheim Police Department officers took a man wanted in connection with a pair of completely random and unprovoked assaults into custody Saturday.

Anaheim Police Department

Criminal investigation detectives were able to identify the man prior to his arrest, though his identity was not made available to the public due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Authorities first sought the public's help in identifying the suspect on Thursday, when surveillance footage of the man randomly assaulting a clerk at the Anaheim Central Library. The clerk was knocked out after being punched in the face, and suffered a laceration on the back of their head after falling to the ground. They are apparently back at work after having recovered from the injuries.

The second incident was reported just a day later on Friday, when new surveillance footage showed the exact same suspect attacking a patron at a Target in Anaheim on South Euclid Street.

Both incidents occurred on March 3 within a three hour window just a block and a half apart from each other.

Now, Ivory Julian Anderson Jr., 32-years-old, has been booked at Orange County Jail on at least one charge of assault causing great bodily injury. Authorities disclosed that Anderson is believed to be a transient.

Authorities patrolling the area of Broadway and Manchester Avenue Friday evening recognized the suspect and took him into custody while investigators in the case were called to the scene. Upon further investigation, Anderson admitted that he was involved in both assaults.