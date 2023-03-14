Watch CBS News
AuthorFest returning with Rebecca Serle, Laura Dave and Jessica Knoll

/ CBS New York

Find out which book #ClubCalvi will be reading first!
Book publisher Simon & Schuster, a Paramount Global sister company, has announced that AuthorFest is returning!

The Spring, 2023 AuthorFest with feature bestselling authors Rebecca Serle ("One Italian Summer") and Laura Dave ("The Last Thing He Told Me") in conversation, moderated by Jessica Knoll ("Luckiest Girl Alive"). 

Both Serle and Dave are masters of complicated family and love stories, creating characters that have enchanted people across mediums as both of their work has leapt from the page to the screen. 

In their conversation, they'll discuss the adaptations, where they draw inspiration, and how the world around them influences their work. 

All three authors have had their work adapted for streaming, with "The Last Thing He Told Me" series launching next month. 

What is AuthorFest?

Each season Simon & Schuster partners with book festivals nationwide to present a virtual event featuring insightful panel discussions between celebrated authors.

When is the Spring 2023 Event?

Wednesday, March 22 at 7:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM CT / 4:00 PM PT

For more information about AuthorFest and to register, CLICK HERE

Here's a list of participating markets: 

Festival/Series/Bookstore Name

City

State

Book Passage AuthorFest

Corte Madera

CA

Timbre Books AuthorFest

Ventura

CA

The Bookworm of Edwards AuthorFest

Edwards

CO

Bank Square Books AuthorFest

Mystic

CT

Authors at the Simsbury Public Library

Simsbury

CT

East City AuthorFest

Washington

DC

Orlando Book Festival

Orlando

FL

 

Palm Beach Book Festival 

Palm Beach

FL

Decatur Book Festival

Decatur

GA

 

Savannah Book Festival

Savannah

GA

 

Wild Geese Bookshop Spring 2023 Author Fest

Franklin

IN

Chapters Books & Gifts AuthorFest

Seward

NE

Waucoma Bookstore AuthorFest

Hood River

OR

Main Point Books AuthorFest

Wayne

PA

The Bluffton Book Festival 

Bluffton

SC

 

Charleston Literary Festival

Charleston

SC

Fiction Addiction AuthorFest

Greenville

SC

South Dakota Festival of Books

Deadwood

SD

 

Texas Book Festival

Austin

TX

Brattleboro Literary Festival

Brattleboro

VT

 

Readinutopia! Spring 2023 AuthorFest

Spring Green

WI

First published on March 14, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

