Auction featuring property of Marilyn Monroe, Hugh Hefner brings in $4 million

Items owned by actress Marilyn Monroe and Playboy founder Hugh Hefner yielded $4 million during a three-day international auction that ended Saturday.

The event was held by Julien's Auctions and took place at nya Studios East at 1541 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

The items attracted more than 8,000 bids online and on the phone, from countries including the United States, Canada, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, Mexico, Monaco, Zimbabwe, Brazil, Germany and Hong Kong, according to a release from Julien's.

A burial crypt at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary near the side-by-side graves of Monroe and Hefner sold for $195,000. A Marilyn Monroe grave marker sold for nearly $90,000. Her "The Seven Year Itch" black cellophane gown sold for $127,000 and her custom shade Elizabeth Arden lipstick sold for $65,000, the release said.

Hefner's burgundy smoking jacket ensemble and pipe sold for $13,000. A circular bed custom-made for Hefner as a back-up to his primary bed at the original Playboy Mansion in Chicago went for $13,000, according to Julien's.