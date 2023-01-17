Suspect arrested after video shows man grabbing barista at Washington drive-thru window

Man tried to abduct barista, police say Washington police searching for man who allegedly tried to abduct barista in drive-thru 00:23

A suspect was arrested Tuesday in connection with a video which showed a man allegedly trying to abduct a barista through a drive-thru in Auburn, Washington.

Auburn police had released surveillance footage taken just after 5 a.m. Monday which appeared to show man in a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck grabbing an employee's wrist and trying to use a looped zip-tie device as the barista tried to hand back cash. The video showed the barista break free as the man dropped the money and sped away.

Police noted the driver had a tattoo that appears to read "Chevrolet."

UPDATE: After overwhelming support from the community, APD has arrested a suspect in this case. https://t.co/OG4z7a5m0T — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

A suspect was arrested after "overwhelming support from the community," police said.

CBS affiliate KIRO-TV reported the barista was working alone at the time of the incident. The suspect's name and the charges he faces were not immediately confirmed.

"They are in vulnerable positions because they're usually controlling those spots by themselves at early hours in the morning when it's dark outside," Auburn police spokesperson Kolby Crossley said, according to KIRO. "But this barista did an awesome job of protecting herself and fighting this person off."

According to Crossley, the suspect was arrested Tuesday at his Auburn home, KIRO-TV reported. Police searched his vehicle, where they found evidence linking him to the incident, Crossley disclosed.