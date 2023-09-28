Attempted robbery caught on camera aboard Metro train

A jarring robbery attempt was caught on camera aboard a Metro train on Wednesday, as a woman attempts to forcibly take a man's bag filled with baby formula while other passengers looked on.

Los Angeles Police Department says that the incident happened aboard the Expo line at around 12:30 p.m.

Video shows the dramatic moments that the woman stands over the man, attempting to rip the cross-body bag away from him as he refuses to let go.

"As a last attempt, the woman pepper sprayed the victim, then took off," police said.

The moments are caught on video as other passengers flee towards the back of the train while the spray fills the cabin.

The woman who shot the video spoke with KCAL News, noting that the two accidentally bumped into each other at one point, resulting in a confrontation that saw the female suspect berate the man for several minutes before things turned physical.

"He was just saying, 'No, no. She can't have this. My baby, my baby,'" Andrianna Chambers-Robinson recalled. "He was willing to fight for whatever he had for his baby."

LAPD is still searching for the woman, who can be clearly seen in the video, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, shorts and red-and-black-stockings.