Multiple people injured in "active shooter situation," Atlanta police say

Multiple people have been injured in an "active shooter situation," Atlanta police said Wednesday. No suspect was in custody, police said on Twitter.

Police said the situation unfolded inside a building on West Peachtree Street between 12th Street and 13th Street in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood.

Police urged people to avoid the area or shelter in place and released four images of a suspect on social media.

BOLO - Suspect is still at large. pic.twitter.com/M8GkXa8dmM — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 3, 2023

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.