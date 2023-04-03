Watch CBS News
At least one killed in Santa Margarita crash

At least one person was killed Sunday when a vehicle crashed in Santa Margarita.

The crash took place on Antonio Parkway at Oaktree, north of Oso Parkway, around 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

One person apparently died at the scene.

The person's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No other victims were reported.

