At least one killed in Santa Margarita crash
At least one person was killed Sunday when a vehicle crashed in Santa Margarita.
The crash took place on Antonio Parkway at Oaktree, north of Oso Parkway, around 4:15 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
One person apparently died at the scene.
The person's name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.
No other victims were reported.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.