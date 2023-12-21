Watch CBS News
At least one hospitalized after multi-car crash on 101 Freeway in Universal City

By KCAL-News Staff

At least one person has been hospitalized after a multi-car crash caused by the slick pavement on the 101 Freeway in Universal City. 

The crash was reported at around 10:10 p.m. near the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp on the southbound lanes of the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers say the the incident happened when one car spun out due to the rain-soaked road before slamming into the center divider. 

A Good Samaritan got out of their car to help, instead causing a second collision involving multiple other vehicles. 

One person had to be extracted from their vehicle by firefighters before they were rushed to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. 

With SkyCal overhead, several heavily damaged vehicles could be seen strewn about the road as oncoming traffic attempted to squeeze by. There was a long line of traffic trailing behind the area. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on December 21, 2023 / 11:10 PM PST

