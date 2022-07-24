Multiple people shot at Peck Park in San Pedro, shooter at large

At least seven people have been injured after reports of a shooting at Peck Park in San Pedro.

Sky2 was over the scene as a Los Angeles Police Department officer performed CPR on a male victim.

It was originally reported that at least four people were injured in this shooting.

Four of the victims were men and three were women. At least three of the victims were shot and two were transported to a hospital, CBSLA has learned.

One man and one woman were among the victims with gun shot wounds and are in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There are no victims still at the scene of the shooting.

LAFD first responders, along with LAPD officers, arrived to the scene located at the 560 block of N. Western Avenue around 3:51 p.m. Sunday, where authorities have now said at least seven people were injured.

The gunshots were heard near a car show that was going on Sunday at Peck Park, a popular recreational site for San Pedro residents.

LAPD has issued a citywide tactical alert due to the suspect still being outstanding, CBSLA has learned.

CBSLA Reporter Laurie Perez is at the scene of the shooting where the entire park was declared a crime scene and anyone there during the shooting was not allowed to leave until police cleared them as suspects, according to LAPD officers on the scene.

Getting close to Peck Park in San Pedro now…scene of shooting with reported multiple victims. LAPD officer just waved us down and told us to “be careful, suspects still outstanding and they’re wearing body armor.” @cbsla #kcal #crime #peckpark #sanpedro — Laurie Perez (@LauriePerez) July 24, 2022

There is no information about the suspect at this moment.

(This is a breaking news story and new information will be provided as it comes in.)