8 injured, including 4 children in Sylmar multi-car crash

Eight people, including four children, were injured in a multi-vehicle collision at a three-way intersection in Sylmar Thursday that left one of the vehicles overturned.

According to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey, the crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. in the 14900 block of West Hubbard Street. At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

"Though seatbelts were used, some of the children were improperly restrained," Humphrey said in a statement, adding that there were no child car seats being used, and least two of the children were sharing one seatbelt.

``Thankfully, none of the passengers were ejected from the vehicle(s)," Humphrey said.

Two adults were taken to hospitals in serious condition. Four children between the ages of 6 and 12 were hospitalized with minor injuries, he said. Two other people declined to be taken to hospitals for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation.

