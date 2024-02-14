Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 2 schools locked down after suspect barricades inside Glendale home

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Glendale police locked down at least two schools for a brief time on Wednesday after getting into a standoff with a suspect at a nearby home.

Officers shut down Dunsmore Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue north of Foothill Boulevard until further notice, according to the Glendale Police Department. 

Police listed Clark Magnet High School and Valley View Elementary School as the campuses that were locked down. 

One victim was "down" at the nearby home, according to police. 

Matthew Rodriguez
headshot-2.jpg

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 3:35 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.