At least 2 schools locked down after suspect barricades inside Glendale home

Glendale police locked down at least two schools for a brief time on Wednesday after getting into a standoff with a suspect at a nearby home.

Officers shut down Dunsmore Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue north of Foothill Boulevard until further notice, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police listed Clark Magnet High School and Valley View Elementary School as the campuses that were locked down.

One victim was "down" at the nearby home, according to police.