At least 1,000 patients expected during Anaheim Health Fair for free health care services

Long lines are expected in Anaheim Sunday where people can go to get free health screenings.

Free COVID and flu shots were also being offered at the Anaheim Convention Center during the 16th annual Anaheim Health Fair, which was expected to feature a variety of no-cost medical, dental and vision services.

The two-day fair was drawing crowds in the hundreds and was expected to get underway at 8 a.m. It was expected to conclude by 2 p.m. Sunday.

"Health care is so important for all of us, and for many of the folks that come here, this might be their only opportunity to see a doctor. They may not have insurance, they may be new to our country, they may even be undocumented. And none of that matters here. This is all providing healthcare to those who need it," said Mike Lyster, a spokesperson. "For many, this might be their only chance to see a general doctor, to see a dentist, to see an eye doctor."

Lyster said the latest COVID-19 booster shot was also going to be offered, as well as mental health services, heart, and other health screenings.

"This is for everyone. The beauty of this is the convenience and access," he said. "Many people will take advantage of this regardless of their personal situation."

Officials said the fair had the capacity to treat up to 2,000 patients.