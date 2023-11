Pursuit crash hospitalizes at least one person in suspect's vehicle

At least 1 person was hospitalized after a pursuit suspect crashed into another vehicle in Echo Park.

The brief chase started just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department requested three ambulances. However, they only said one person from the suspect's car has been hospitalized.