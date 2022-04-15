Asymptomatic people no longer need to quarantine after COVID exposure, California health officials say

The state of California has eased its quarantine requirements for those exposed to COVID-19 and are showing no symptoms.

The California Department of Public Health earlier this month released new guidance stating that those exposed to the coronavirus, and showing no symptoms, no longer need to quarantine for a minimum of five days, as was the previous requirement.

"As the SARS-CoV-2 virus has evolved to have a shorter incubation period (e.g., average 2-3 days), usually by the time identified exposed contacts are notified, their incubation period is over and the most relevant time period for restricting movement by quarantine has passed," DPH wrote in an April 6 memo.

Those who are exposed, however, should wear a mask for 10 days while around others and must get tested within 3 to 5 days of exposure.

Los Angeles County Thursday appeared to have aligned its own requirements with those of the state.

According to the latest state numbers Wednesday, 83.9% of Californians ages 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine. California is averaging about 2,330 cases per day, with a test positivity rate of 1.7%.