Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo is fined and ordered community service for DUI

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo, who is running for the Los Angeles City Council seat currently held by Kevin De Leon pleaded no contest to driving under the influence for the Nov. 2023 accident where she crashed into two parked cars.

Carrillo, 43, was taken into police custody around 1:30 a.m. in Northeast Los Angeles after officers responded to a traffic collision in the 6200 block of Monterey Road involving a motorist who struck some parked vehicles.

Her blood alcohol level was found to be over two times the legal limit. The assemblywoman was ordered to a Mothers Against Drunk Driving class as well as 50 hours of community service and a $2,000 fine.

Carrillo must also attend a three-month driving-under-the-influence program and her driver's license will be restricted to driving only to work and the program.

Shortly after the 2023 accident, Carillo issued a statement of apology, saying she would seek the necessary help and support.

"Thankfully,no one was harmed, and I have been cooperating with law enforcement. As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions," Carrillo said.